BISHOP, Elizabeth A. (Jelley) Of Burlington, Feb. 10. Beloved wife of the late Leon E. Bishop, Jr. Loving mother of Christine M. Santamaria & her husband Charles of Londonderry, NH. Proud grandmother of Christopher Bishop Santamaria & his wife Kelly Dixon of Manchester, NH and Stacey Ann Edwards & her husband James of Londonderry, NH. Betty was predeceased by 17 brothers and sisters. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side) on Thursday, Feb. 14 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, Feb. 15 at 10 a.m. Burial to follow in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Memorials in Betty's name may be made to the , 209 W. Center St., Natick, MA 01760, www.kidney.org. For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 13, 2019