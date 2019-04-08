|
|
HORN, Elizabeth A. (Olsen) Age 94, of Mansfield, formerly of Plymouth, Hyannis, and Reading. April 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Emanuel L. Horn. Loving daughter of the late Lawrence and Elizabeth (Moran) Olsen. Devoted mother of Lawrence O. Horn and his wife Fran Deslauriers of Sweden, ME, Brian D. Horn and his wife Christine of Mansfield, MA, the late Stephen R. Horn, who is survived by his wife Martha of Plymouth, MA, and the late Jeffrey W. Horn. Cherished grandmother of Alycia Reppel, Krisandra Horn, Daniel Horn, Timothy Horn, Rachel Horn, and Alex Horn, and great-grandmother of Cedar, Lucian, Danny and Annelise. Dear sister of Gloria Watson of Portland, ME, and the late Kathleen LaCombe. Visiting Hours will be held on Saturday, April 13th, from 3:00-6 :00 P.M. at the Sherman & Jackson Funeral Home, 55 North Main St., MANSFIELD. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. For complete obituary, please visit www.shermanjackson.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 10, 2019