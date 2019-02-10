Services Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel 10 Vinnin Street Salem , MA 01970 (781) 581-2300 Resources More Obituaries for ELIZABETH LUCIEN Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? ELIZABETH A. LUCIEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers LUCIEN, Elizabeth A. Elizabeth Ann (Canter) Lucien of Melrose, formerly of Lynnfield, lost her strong, brave and courageous battle with Breast Cancer February 9th, 2019, at the young age of 47, surrounded by loving family at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston. She was born September 25th, 1971 to loving parents Lawrence and Eleanor (Kidder) Canter. Beth was the devoted and loving wife of Peter Lucien and the adoring mother of Joseph Lucien (17), Patrick Lucien (15) and Emily Lucien (13). She was so dearly loved by her sister Rebecca Lynn (Canter) and husband John Scenna of Lynnfield, her sister in law Bridget (Lucien) and husband Elio Rosatone of Reading, sister in law Maura (Lucien) and husband Greg Desmarais of New Hampshire, sister in law Kara (Lucien) and husband Robert Elmer of Marblehead, and by her Father and Mother in law Robert and Gail Lucien of Peabody (formerly of Melrose). Beth was a loving Aunt and truly adored by Rocco, Charlie and Phillip Scenna, Isabella and Zachary Rosatone, Emma and Ethan Desmarais and Grace and Luke Elmer. Beth was raised in Lynnfield. She made friends immediately wherever she went. She had a magnanimous and infectious personality and people were drawn to her. In her elementary years she was accepted into the Academically Talented Program in which she excelled. She attended Lynnfield High School (class of '89) where she graduated with High Honors and was a member/officer of the National Honor Society as well as a class officer. Beth was captain of the winter and spring track teams and a member of the Varsity Field Hockey team. She was a member of several other clubs/groups as well. Beth attended the University of Michigan, ('93) college of Arts and Sciences where she majored in English and was a member of the honors program. She was a member of the Delta Delta Delta Sorority as well as a True Blue Recruiter. She worked as an Admissions Counselor at Wentworth Institute of Technology prior to receiving her MBA from Babson College in 1999. Beth worked in marketing for two startup companies; Axiomatic Design and Mascot.com. Beth spent several years working for the City of Melrose as the assistant to Mayor Dolan before moving to Yarmouth, Maine where she worked as an Administrative Assistant to the Principal at Yarmouth High School. Most recently Beth worked for SDM Foundation in Melrose helping clients improve their computer proficiency. Beth accomplished so much in her 47 years. From a young age, Beth enjoyed running and continued this love throughout her adult life. In 1998, she raised money and ran the Alaska marathon in support of the of America. In 2000, she completed the Boston Marathon. She inherited a love for comedy and had an incredibly witty and smart sense of humor which her nurses and doctors were also able to enjoy and appreciate. Beth completed a stand-up comedy course in which she wrote and performed a stand-up comedy act, rivaling professional career comedians. This past spring she more seriously returned to running, completing a ½ marathon and was proud of her Power/Hot Yoga muscle strength. Beth had many passions which included reading, exercising, socializing, learning and caring deeply about everyone she met. Throughout her illness, she befriended and genuinely cared for every nurse who cared for her. However, what she loved most was being a mother to her three amazing children and watching her children excel in school, sports and in their social lives, as kind, caring, sensitive people they continue to become. Beth will be remembered as an intelligent, quick-witted, accepting and loving person. She was a beacon of love, strength, inspiration and positivity and she will be so very dearly missed by so many. Arrangements as follows: Funeral Service, Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street Salem, MA 9:00 AM Tuesday, February 12th, 2019 with interment to follow at Wyoming Cemetary, Sylvan Street, Melrose, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Beth at https://www.dana-farber.org/young-and-strong-program-for-young-women-with-breast-cancer/. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 781-581-2300 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019