BUONAUGURIO, Elizabeth "Betty" (Colella) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale, passed away at home, surrounded by her loving family on March 12, 2019. Daughter of the late Ciriaco and Elisabetta (Latorella) Colella. Devoted and beloved wife of the late John Barton and the late Alexander Buonaugurio. Loving mother of Elizabeth "Lisa" Barton of Norwood. Cherished grandmother of Ryan Shields and his wife Jennifer, Krista Landsman and her husband Arik, as well as Elyse Brodie and her husband Austin. Adored great-grandmother of Ava & Alex Shields, Ariella & Ziva Landsman, and Jacob Brodie. Betty is the dear sister of Victoria McKeon and Romeo Colella, as well as being preceded in death by 7 loving siblings: 5 brothers and 2 sisters. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation in Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole Street, NORWOOD, Friday, March 22, at 10:00AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, at 11:00AM, in St. Catherine of Siena Church, 547 Washington Street, Norwood, MA. Interment will follow in Highland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory of Betty to Old Colony Hospice, 321 Manley St., West Bridgewater, MA 02379. Gillooly Funeral Home Norwood 781-762-0174 www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com



