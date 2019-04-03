Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
Service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
View Map
COSMIDIS, Elizabeth (Agabedis) Age 90, of West Yarmouth, MA, went home to be with her Lord, on April 2, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Kenneth Cosmidis of West Yarmouth, MA, to whom she was wed to for 62 years. She is survived by her daughters Daphne Cosmidis of Waterown, MA and Diane Cosmidis of Quincy, MA. Additionally, she is survived by her loving siblings and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be on Friday, April 5, from 4-7pm, and Saturday, April 6. Service at 10am at Nardone Funeral Home 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, MA. Burial to follow in The Gardens at Gethsemane Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AMG International 6815 Shallowford Rd., Chattanooga, TN 37421, or Wycliffe Bible Translators, 11221 John Wycliff Blvd., Orlando, FL. 32862. Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 4, 2019
