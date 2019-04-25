EDDY, Elizabeth Eileen (Brennan) Age 101, of Melrose and North Andover, MA, passed away on April 24, 2019 at the Beaumont Health Care Center in Westborough, MA. She was born in Somerville, MA on November 15, 1917 to the late John and Catherine Brennan. She was predeceased by her beloved husband, Howard F. Eddy, as well as her four siblings, John Brennan, Mary Kelleher, Dorothy Rafftery, and Esther Phalen, and is survived by her sister Mildred Kane of Beverly, MA. She leaves behind five loving children, Brian Eddy, of West Dennis, MA, Robert and wife Cathleen Eddy of North Andover, MA, Howard and wife Karen Eddy, of Naples, FL, Susan Lee of Naples, FL, and Carolyn and husband Donald Symonick of Keller, TX, along with 12 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth worked for Priscilla of Boston, and Lord & Taylor until she retired at the age of 83. She was passionate for family gatherings, music, singing, decorating and reading. She'll forever be remembered in our hearts as a beloved mother, a gracious women, but with a quick witted sense of humor. Elizabeth was blessed to have such a compassionate caregiver, Kathy Stanislowzyk and the staff at Beaumont Health Care Center of Westborough, MA. Visiting Hours: Family and friends may call on Sunday, April 28th from 2 to 4 pm at the Conte Funeral Home, 17 Third Street, NORTH ANDOVER, MA 01845. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday 10 AM at St. Michael Church in North Andover, MA.



