CONTE, Elizabeth Hughes In Revere, of Arlington and Woburn. Passed away peacefully on March 10th, 2019. Beloved wife of Robert. Loving mother of David & wife Kristin of Boston, Gregory of Austin, TX, and Daniel and his wife Dr. Joanna Conte of Boston. Sister of John and his wife Valerie of Hampton, NH and the late Kevin Hughes. Also survived by 2 nieces and 3 nephews. Graduate of Arlington Catholic High, Class of 1969, Bachelor's Degree from Northeastern University, and Master's degrees from Boston University and University of Massachusetts in Lowell. She was a nurse practitioner at New England Baptist Hospital. Served in the Army Reserves for 29 years. Relatives and friends are invited to Visiting Hours Saturday, at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., ARLINGTON, from 9-11 am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Saint Agnes' Church, Arlington at 11:30 am. Burial is private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Nu Path, 146 New Boston St., Woburn, MA 01801 or Dana Farber, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284. For online condolences visit keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 14, 2019