Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
(508) 653-4220
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
John C Bryant Funeral Home
56 Pemberton Road
Wayland, MA 01778
View Map
Prayer Service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
3:30 PM
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Graveside service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Lakeview Cemetery
80 Commonwealth Rd.
Wayland, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ELLA DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ELLA M. (MOUNTAINLAND) DONOVAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ELLA M. (MOUNTAINLAND) DONOVAN Obituary
DONOVAN, Ella M. (Mountainland) Of Wayland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years of Charles Donovan of Wayland. Devoted mother of Susan L. St. Pierre and her husband Robert St. Pierre of Warwick, RI, Mark C. Donovan and his wife Nancy Rauscher of Worcester, and Christopher W. Donovan of South Riding, VA. Cherished grandmother of Andrew M. Donovan, Benjamin K. Donovan, Joseph D. Donovan all of South Riding, VA, and William Rauscher of Worcester. Also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Donovan of Stone Ridge, VA. Visitations will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. A Prayer Service will be held at 3:30 pm. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10:00 am followed by Ella's Graveside Service at 10:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd. (Rte. 30), Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Ella's memory may be sent to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or www.jdrf.org. For condolences and directions please visit

www.johncbryantfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.