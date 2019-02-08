DONOVAN, Ella M. (Mountainland) Of Wayland, died peacefully surrounded by her family on February 6, 2019. Beloved wife for 63 years of Charles Donovan of Wayland. Devoted mother of Susan L. St. Pierre and her husband Robert St. Pierre of Warwick, RI, Mark C. Donovan and his wife Nancy Rauscher of Worcester, and Christopher W. Donovan of South Riding, VA. Cherished grandmother of Andrew M. Donovan, Benjamin K. Donovan, Joseph D. Donovan all of South Riding, VA, and William Rauscher of Worcester. Also survived by her daughter-in-law, Jennifer Donovan of Stone Ridge, VA. Visitations will be held on Sunday, February 10, 2019, from 2:00 to 4:30 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Rd. (off Rte. 30), WAYLAND. A Prayer Service will be held at 3:30 pm. Family and friends may gather at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 11, 2019, at 10:00 am followed by Ella's Graveside Service at 10:30 am at Lakeview Cemetery, 80 Commonwealth Rd. (Rte. 30), Wayland. For those who desire, memorial gifts in Ella's memory may be sent to JDRF, 26 Broadway, 14th Floor, New York, NY 10004 or www.jdrf.org. For condolences and directions please visit



