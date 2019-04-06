|
|
CULLEN, Ellen "Joyce" (Mangan) Of Middleboro, April 3, 2019. Loving wife of 57 years of Gerard "Brother" Cullen. Adored mother of Helena "Nina" Cullen-Hamzeh and her husband Ziad Hamzeh, Denise Miller and her husband Kenneth Mayo, Gerard Cullen, Jr. and his wife Jennifer, Andrew Cullen and his wife Christine, and David Cullen and his wife Sarah. Cherished grandmother of Christopher, Alexander, Sebastian, Mathew, Kyle, Brian, Maddie, Fiona and her husband John, Kaleb, Xavier, and Olivia. Joyce's sister, Sheila Mason, her nieces and nephews, extended family, and countless friends are grieved by her passing. Beloved daughter of the late Helen and Richard Mangan. Loving sister of the late Margaret "Midge" Smith and Denis Mangan. Visitation Tuesday, 4-8 PM, in the O'Neill Funeral Home, 59 Peirce Street, MIDDLEBORO. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, at 10 AM, in Sacred Heart Church. Interment private. For guestbook and directions, obituary and reception details please visit: www.oneillfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019