CORRIGAN, Ellen Philomena (Mulligan) In Dedham, formerly of Brookline, on March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William M. Corrigan. Loving mother of Kathleen Corrigan Mattoon and husband Patrick of Medfield and their daughters Jessica Mattoon and Julia Ezeigbo and husband Chima and their son Abraham, the late John J. Corrigan and his surviving wife Beth of Saugus and their daughters Jennifer Barroso and husband Guilherme and their son Liam, and Stephanie Lima and husband Matthew and William D. Corrigan of Brookline. Dear sister of Brian "Bernie" Mulligan and wife Mary of Dedham and the late Kathleen Dooley, Maryanne Conaty, John, Patrick, Thomas, Joseph, and James Mulligan. Also survived by many cherished nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home, 376 Washington St., BROOKLINE, Thursday morning at 9:30am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Brookline at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting Hours in the Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4:00 - 7:00pm. Interment Walnut Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Joslin Diabetes Foundation, Joslin Diabetes Center Development Office, One Joslin Place Boston, MA 02215 or www.joslin.org Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 19 to Mar. 20, 2019