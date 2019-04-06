|
DONNA, Ellen T. (Todaro) Of Needham, April 6th. Beloved wife of John F. Donna for 55 years; loving mother of Maryellen Civita and her husband Carlo of Norfolk, John F. Donna, Jr. of Needham; grandmother of Michael and Julia Civita, both of Norfolk; sister of the late Barbara McPherson. Funeral from the George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 1305 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, Thursday, at 9 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Joseph Church, Needham, at 10 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4-7 p.m. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Needham. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Ellen's memory to the , PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241. For directions and guestbook www.gfdoherty.com George F. Doherty & Sons
Needham 781-444-0687
Published in The Boston Globe from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2019