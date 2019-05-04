GAY, Ellen Theresa (Kennedy) Age 90, of Medford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her loving family on May 2nd, 2019. Beloved wife of 68 years to William J. Gay. Devoted and cherished mother to Mary Ellen of Methuen, Theresa and her husband Edward Yurewicz of Methuen, Karen and her husband Alexander Valente of Stoneham, Maureen and her husband John Martinez of Malden, Robert of Medford, Elaine and her late husband Gregory Vincent of Medford, Denise and fiancé John Bonaventura of Medford, Janice and her husband John McLaughlin of Medford and the late William "Billy" and Ellen Gay. Beloved Nana to John, Ryan, Jacqueline, Michael, Laura, Kristen, Mark, Eric, Megan, Abby, Shannon, Angela and Jenna. Great-grandmother to Brayden. Beloved sister to Joan Davis and her husband Charles of Stoughton and the late Mary Hobin, Patricia Gover, Winifred O'Leary, Marguerite DiPietro, Ann McGuire and Bernadette Doe. Sister-in-law of Robert Doe, Joseph DiPietro, Walter and Betsy Gay, Claire Norris, Edward Robillard, Claire Gay and the late John, Frank, Marquerite and Germaine Gay. Survived by many loving nieces and nephews and treasured lifelong friends. Ellen was happiest when surrounded by her family and opened her home to all. She loved to tell everyone her job was to be a mother and was most proud of that role. She instilled her values of family first and foremost to her children and her grandchildren. Ellen lived her life with grace and compassion and inclusion for all. Ellen was so proud to be a "Kennedy Girl" and cherished her time with her sisters. Ellen's love for her husband Bill was remarkable and endearing, and together they built a true legacy. Relatives & friends are invited to attend her Funeral from the Breslin Funeral Home, 610 Pleasant St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, May 8th at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated at Immaculate Conception Church, 600 Pleasant St., Malden at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Forest Dale Cemetery in Malden. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Tuesday, May 7th from 4-8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Special Olympics Massachusetts, 512 Forest St., Marlborough, MA 01752. www.specialolympicsma.org Breslin Funeral Home (781) 324-0486 www.breslinfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019