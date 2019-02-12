WOODWARD, Ellen (McDonnell) Of Whitman, formerly of Dorchester, passed away peacefully February 8, 2019, at the age of 77. Born in Boston, Ellen was raised and educated in Dorchester, where she met her husband and they chose to raise a family. Ellen also was a ceramic teacher for many years. Beloved wife of the late James Woodward. Beloved mother of Deborah Lee and her husband Peter of Holbrook, Stephen Woodward of Seattle, Donna Sidman and her husband James of Middleboro, Kenneth Woodward of Holbrook, Theresea Aiguier and her husband James of Taunton, and the late Maureen Woodward. Devoted sister of Margaret Haltmaier of North Andover, Nancy McNamara of Northboro, and the late Philip McDonnell. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Hurley Funeral Home, 127 So. Franklin St. (Rt. 37) HOLBROOK on Friday, February 15th at 8:45am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Mark's Church in Dorchester at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held Thursday, February 14th from 4-8pm. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery, Dorchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ellen's memory can be made to the at donate3.cancer.org. For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.thehurleyfuneralhomes.com



