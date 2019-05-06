|
|
FREEDMAN, Elliot M. Age 77, of Waltham on Monday, May 6, 2019. Loving son of the late Abner & Hilda (Zonis) Freedman. Dear brother of Rebecca Richmond & her husband Stanley J. and the late Murial Braverman and Sanford I. Freedman. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Brother-in-law of Irwin Braverman and Frances Freedman. Graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, Sharon on Wednesday, May 8 at 1:45pm. Memorial observance at the home of Rebecca and Stanley Richmond on Wednesday following the interment, continuing Thursday 4-7pm and Sunday 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe from May 7 to May 8, 2019