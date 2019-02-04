Home
SMITH, Emily Grace Of Ashland, formerly of Needham and Charlton, died tragically in a car accident Friday, February 1, 2019 at the age of 27. Beloved daughter of Nancy Campanella Smith of Needham, and her partner Peter A. George of Ipswich, and Andrew D. Smith, and his wife Kara of Charlton. Loving sister of Alison Marie Smith of Needham, Adeline Rose and Sawyer Andrew Smith of Charlton. Dear granddaughter of Alice Duffy Campanella of Wellesley, she is survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. A Visitation will be held Friday, February 8th from 2-4PM, at the Henry J. Burke & Sons Funeral Home, 56 Washington St. WELLESLEY, family and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Emily's memory may be made to the MSPCA at MSPCA.org Henry J. Burke & Sons BurkeFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
