GLEASON, Emily Ryan Age 90, of South Yarmouth, formerly of Weston and East Dennis, passed away peacefully on May 3, 2019, in New Hampshire, where she resided for the past 9 months. She is predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Dana Wright Gleason, who passed away June 10, 2010. Emily is survived by her son, Dana, Jr., and children: Alice, Dana, III, Paul, and Claire; son, Andrew, wife Maribeth, and children: Sarah, Stephen, and Kevin; son Peter, wife Nancy and, children: Matthew, Amy, and Michelle; daughter, Kate, husband Michael, and children: Alex and Justin; and 6 great-grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Emma Ryan and predeceased by her brothers, Thomas and Jeffery, and her sister, Ann. Emily was born in Newton and graduated from Newton High School in 1947. Emily was known for her love of gardening, bird watching, a beautiful day sailing out of Sesuit Harbor, painting, traveling, being an avid reader, her eternal optimism, and being a remarkable woman in all aspects of life. Above all, she enjoyed time with her children, and dearest friend, Ann Bean. Emily treasured spending time with each and creating the many fond memories she held so dear. Visiting Hours will be held from 4-6 pm, on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at Morris, O'Connor & Blute Funeral Home, 58 Long Pond Drive, SOUTH YARMOUTH. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, May 10th, at 11 am, at St. Pius X Church, Station Ave., South Yarmouth. Burial will be private. Donations may be made to The Family Pantry of Cape Cod, in Harwich. Their website is: thefamilypantry.com in memory of Emily Gleason. Published in The Boston Globe on May 7, 2019