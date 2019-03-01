ALLOUISE, Emma Of Revere, on February 28, 2019. Beloved wife of 70 years to Pasquale Allouise. Devoted mother of John Allouise and his wife Marie of MS, Donna Allouise of Revere, Joseph Allouise and his wife Ruth of Beverly, and Patricia Allouise of Revere. Cherished grandmother of Nicole Surette and her husband Ronald of Saugus, Jacqui Allouise-Roberge and her husband Ray of New Hampshire, and Isabella Allouise of Beverly. Adoring great-grandmother of Tiffany and Alex Surette of Saugus. Dear sister of Ann Hebert and her husband Norman of Petersham, Kathy Duguay and her late husband Nussie of Athol, Peggy Thayer of Athol, and the late George W. Yonker, Jr. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno Funeral Home, 128 Revere St., REVERE, on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, at 10:00am, followed by a Memorial Service at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. A Visitation will be held on Tuesday, from 4:00pm to 7:00pm. Interment Woodlawn Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , Massachusetts/New Hampshire Chapter, 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452. For guestbook please visit www.Buonfiglio.com Paul Buonfiglio & Sons-Bruno



