EMMA "PAT" (PIZZELLA) FLETT


EMMA "PAT" (PIZZELLA) FLETT
1923 - 2019
EMMA "PAT" (PIZZELLA) FLETT Obituary
FLETT, Emma "Pat" (Pizzella) Of Cambridge, March 24, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Fred. Loving mother of Francis "Frank" and his wife Annmarie of Cocoa Beach, Florida and Fred and his wife Donna of York Beach, Maine. Devoted Nonny of Shannon Flett and her husband Ed Neumann, Allison Flett, and the late Katie Emma Flett. Loving Auntie Tina of many nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be held in St. Peter's Church, 100 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, March 29, 2019, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment at Mt. Auburn Cemetery. Pat was a longtime Cambridge resident and late owner of Harvard Antiques, on Massachusetts Avenue in Cambridge, for over 40 years. As it is the Lenten season, we ask in lieu of flowers, a donation is made to Neville Place Activities Fund, 650 Concord Avenue, Cambridge, MA 02138, in Pat Flett's name. Online guestbook www.brownandhickey.com Brown & Hickey Funeral Home 617-484-2534 617-547-1500
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 27 to Mar. 28, 2019
