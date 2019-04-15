Home

EPHRAIM GREENBERG

EPHRAIM GREENBERG Obituary
GREENBERG, Ephraim Of Brookline, MA, passed away April 15, 2019. Devoted father of Lydia Chesnick and her husband Andrew, and Jonathan Greenberg and his wife Barbara. Dear grandfather of Jillian Fischer, Ross Chesnick, David Greenberg, Michael Greenberg, and Ben Greenberg. Proud great-grandfather of Lyla and Jacob. Loving brother of Carolyn Finkelstein. Graveside service at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, MA on Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at 1:45 pm. Following services, Shiva observance will be at the home of Lydia and Andrew Chesnick until 7:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ephraim's memory may be made to the Chrohn's and Colitis Foundation, 733 Third Avenue, #510, New York, NY 10017, Celiac Disease Foundation, 20350 Ventura Blvd., #240, Woodland Hills, CA, 91364, or Leket Israel, P.O. Box 2297, Ra'anana, Israel.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019
