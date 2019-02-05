ETLING, Ernest J. III Of West Roxbury, formerly of Braintree, died peacefully with his wife by his side on February 3, 2019, after a long illness. Beloved husband of 46 years to Patricia R. (Roddy). Loving father and best friend to David Paul Etling, and his wife Crystal of Fayetteville, NY. Cherished "papa" of Scarlet and Hazel. Brother of Stephen Etling and the late John Etling. He was the son of the late Ernest and Rita (Feeney) Etling. Ernie is also survived by many nieces and nephews, and his loving brothers and sisters-in-law. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY, on Saturday, February 9, 2019, at 10:30 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Name Church, at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours, Friday, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Ernie's memory may be made to Catholic Memorial, 235 Baker Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132, catholicmemorial.org or Good Shepherd Community Hospice, 90 Wells Avenue, Newton, MA 02459 gscommunitycare.org For directions and guestbook, please visit: gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600 Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary