BRAVMAN, Estelle (Dubrow) Of Wellesley, formerly of Great Neck, on February 12, 2019. Beloved wife of 65 years to the late Melvin N. Bravman. Devoted mother of Laurel Bravman Kaplan and her husband Dr. Robert S., and Dr. Richard Bravman and his wife Debra. Estelle was a devoted and attentive grandmother to Julie Kaplan, Lindsey Kaplan, Nikki Kaplan and her husband Peter Jarowey, Jason Bravman, Rachel B. Blumenthal and her husband Neil. Loving great-grandmother of Griffin and Gemma Blumenthal. Dear sister-in-law of Sylvia Abrams and loving nieces and nephews. Private Services were held. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Combined Jewish Philanthropies,126 High St., Boston, MA 02110.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019