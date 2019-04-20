Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Resources
More Obituaries for ESTELLE DEZOTELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ESTELLE L. (LUPO) DEZOTELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ESTELLE L. (LUPO) DEZOTELL Obituary
DEZOTELL, Estelle L. "Dolly" (Lupo) Of West Newton, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. Dezotell, devoted mother of William Dezotell and his wife Susanne (Sorensen) of Framingham, Albert Dezotell of West Newton, and Susan Martini and her husband Richard of Mashpee, mother-in-law of Sheila (Moquin) Dezotell of Millbury, sister of Marcia Kassler and her husband Mark of Weston, and cherished grandmother of Lindsey M. Dezotell and her wife Leiah of Worcester, Jason Dezotell of Southborough, Michael Martini of Mashpee, and Jake Martini of Florida. She is also survived by her nephew and niece Mitchell and Meredith Kassler. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, April, 27, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a Memorial Service in celebration of Dolly's life at noon. Parking attendants on duty. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dolly's memory to the Newton Senior Center, 345 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460, or the by visiting . For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
Download Now