DEZOTELL, Estelle L. "Dolly" (Lupo) Of West Newton, April 19, 2019. Beloved wife of the late William R. Dezotell, devoted mother of William Dezotell and his wife Susanne (Sorensen) of Framingham, Albert Dezotell of West Newton, and Susan Martini and her husband Richard of Mashpee, mother-in-law of Sheila (Moquin) Dezotell of Millbury, sister of Marcia Kassler and her husband Mark of Weston, and cherished grandmother of Lindsey M. Dezotell and her wife Leiah of Worcester, Jason Dezotell of Southborough, Michael Martini of Mashpee, and Jake Martini of Florida. She is also survived by her nephew and niece Mitchell and Meredith Kassler. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours at the Mary Catherine Chapel of Brasco & Sons, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, April, 27, 2019 from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by a Memorial Service in celebration of Dolly's life at noon. Parking attendants on duty. Expressions of sympathy may be made in Dolly's memory to the Newton Senior Center, 345 Walnut Street, Newtonville, MA 02460, or the by visiting . For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



Waltham 781-893-6260



"Creating Meaningful Memories" Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary