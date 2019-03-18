Boston Globe Obituaries
J. F. Ward Funeral Home
772 BROADWAY
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-3367
ESTHER DOHERTY
ESTHER (HEGARTY) DOHERTY

ESTHER (HEGARTY) DOHERTY Obituary
DOHERTY, Esther (Hegarty) A lifelong Everett resident, passed away March 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel F. Doherty. Devoted mother of Maureen Cognata and husband Gus of Malden, Daniel Doherty and wife Joyce of Stoneham and the late Sheila M. Doherty. Dear sister of the late Mary Mace. Cherished grandmother of Kristen Cognata, Gus Cognata, Kevin Cognata and wife Sarah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a funeral from the JF Ward Funeral Home, 772 Broadway, on Saturday, March 23, at 9am. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Sacred Hearts Church, 315 Main St., Malden, at 10am. Visiting Hours will be held Friday from 4-8pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Esther's name may be made to It's My Heart New England at itsmyheartnewengland.org Interment in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. For online guestbook and directions please visit jfwardfuneralhome.com JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 20, 2019
