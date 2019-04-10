|
ANALETTO, Estia E. (Abbondanzio) Of Belmont. April 8, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Leonard A. Analetto. Mother of Leonard A. Analetto, Jr. of Poway, CA, Simone P. Analetto of Belmont, Anthony Analetto (Donna) of Weston, FL, and John M. Analetto (Ellen) of Belmont. Sister of Agatha Taglienti of Coral Springs, FL, and the late Pasquale 'Pat' Abbondanzio, Giovanni Abbondanzio, Maria Spagnardi, Gemma Caccamo, Versina Lambraia and Antoinette Spagnuolo. Also survived by 9 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and their families. Family and friends will honor and remember Estia's life by gathering to visit in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Monday, April 15th from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to St. Joseph's Church, 130 Common Street, Belmont, where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Memorial donations may be made to The , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd, Waltham, MA 02452. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 11, 2019