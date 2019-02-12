MURPHY, Ethel Frances Age 84, a longtime resident of Middleton, MA, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019, at Sutton Hill Center in North Andover, MA. Born in Cambridge, MA, graduate of Mission Church High School (Roxbury) 1951 and daughter of the late Walter F. Murphy, originally from Dorchester, and Catherine Marie O'Neil Murphy, originally from Cambridge. Ethel worked for New England Telephone for over 25 years. She enjoyed reading, visiting with family and friends, volunteering with the Columbian Mission League and cheering gleefully for Boston's sports teams. Ethel was the beloved sister of Katherine Cotter-Giblin, Lynnfield/Wellesley, William Murphy of Sudbury, and Sheila Assetta, Malden, cousin of James Murphy and his wife, Joyce, Stoneham, and sister-in-law of Elaine Murphy, Franklin. She was the loving aunt of William Murphy, Jr. and his wife, Laurie, Andover; Scott Murphy and his wife, Karen, Dedham; Susan Shain, Merrimac, Mark Murphy and his wife, Carolyn, Canton; Glen Murphy and his wife, Audrey, Sudbury; David Cotter and his wife, Karen, Oakland, CA; Lisa Porro and her husband, Gary, Malden, and Guy Assetta and his wife, Susan, Windham, NH. She was great-aunt to Shannon, Taylor, Jack, Kelsey, Devon, Beau, and Georgia. Ethel's family would like to thank the staff of Sutton Hill Center, North Andover, Compassus, North Andover, North Shore Elder Services, Danvers and the Flint Public Library of Middleton for their many acts of kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre Street, West Roxbury, on Friday morning, February 15, 2019, from 10:00 to 11:00 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa of Avila Chapel, 2078 Centre Street, at 11:30 am. Interment at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 990 Lagrange Street. www.lawlerfuneralhome.com Lawler & Crosby Funeral Home



