NANES, Ethel (Rutberg) Age 95, of Revere formerly of Medford. Entered Eternal Rest April 15, 2019. Devoted wife of 67 years to the late Hyman Nanes. Beloved mother of Marilyn & her husband Dr. Mark Orfinger and Dr. Mark Nanes & his wife Dr. Harriette Perlstein. Cherished grandmother of Rebecca & Matthew Wexler, Emily & Steven Auletta, Dr. Benjamin Nanes and Dr. Matthew Nanes. Proud great-grandmother of Hannah Wexler, Sammy Auletta and Rosie Auletta. Dear sister of the late Joseph Rutberg and Morris Rutberg. Graveside Services at the Tifereth Israel Memorial Park, 232 Fuller St., Everett on Tuesday, April 16 at 2PM. Condolence calls may be made following the interment at Jack Satter House, 420 Revere Beach Boulevard, 9th Floor, Revere until 5PM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Temple Shalom, 475 Winthrop St., Medford, MA 02155. For online condolences and directions go to www.goldmanfc.com Goldman Funeral Chapel – Malden 1-800-982-3711
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 16, 2019