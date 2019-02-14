|
|
GALLAGHER, Eugene F. Age 87, of Walpole and formerly of Medfield, on Feb. 9, 2019. Loving husband of the late Roxane (Loud) Gallagher, and survived by his children Kevin Gallagher and wife Lisa of Bellingham, Terrie Piccirilli of Mansfield, Kathy Gorman of Walpole, and his grandchildren Stephanie Piccirilli and J.J. Gorman, as well as his loving brother Bill Tilton of New York. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations for the Veterans in Eugene's name, donate.dvnf.org To share memories and send condolences, please visit www.RobertsMitchellCaruso.com Roberts Mitchell Caruso Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 21, 2019