Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Resources
More Obituaries for EUGENE CATALDO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

EUGENE J. "GENE" CATALDO Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

EUGENE J. "GENE" CATALDO Jr. Obituary
CATALDO, Eugene J. Jr. "Gene" Of Burlington, lost his battle with cancer, at his home on March 3, 2019. Gene was the beloved husband of 58 years of Patricia L. (Coughlin) Cataldo, devoted father of Theresa Marciello, Jacqueline Stone & her husband Jason, and the late Kathleen Cataldo, loving grandfather of Nicholas and Jessica Marciello, Arianna, Taylor, and Isabella Stone, cherished son of the late Eugene J. and Eleanor (Filadoro) Cataldo, Sr., dear brother of Kenneth Cataldo. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now