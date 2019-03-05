|
CATALDO, Eugene J. Jr. "Gene" Of Burlington, lost his battle with cancer, at his home on March 3, 2019. Gene was the beloved husband of 58 years of Patricia L. (Coughlin) Cataldo, devoted father of Theresa Marciello, Jacqueline Stone & her husband Jason, and the late Kathleen Cataldo, loving grandfather of Nicholas and Jessica Marciello, Arianna, Taylor, and Isabella Stone, cherished son of the late Eugene J. and Eleanor (Filadoro) Cataldo, Sr., dear brother of Kenneth Cataldo. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visitation at the Nichols Funeral Home, Inc., 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rt. 62), WILMINGTON, on Saturday, March 9, from 9:30 - 11:30 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, at 12:00 p.m. Memorial donations in Gene's name may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100N, Bethesda, MD 20814. Nichols Funeral Home, Inc. 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019