SISTER EUNICE FitzGERALD, CSJ (SISTER DRUSILLA) In her 77th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, March 12, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late William T. and the late Gertrude L. (Murphy) FitzGerald and the loving sister of the late Rev. William FitzGerald, SJ, Anne McDonald, and Agnes Fraser. Sister Eunice is survived by many cherished nieces, a nephew, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a teacher at St. James High School, Haverhill; teacher and librarian at Cardinal Spellman High School, Brockton; Principal at Sacred Heart School, Weymouth; Assistant Principal and teacher at Fontbonne Academy, Milton; as well as Director of the Development Office for the Congregation of the Sisters of St. Joseph. Visiting hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, March 18, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery, Natick, MA. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135. Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019