EVA (WOLF) FRIEDFERTIG

FRIEDFERTIG, Eva (Wolf) Of Newton, formerly of Brooklyn, NY, on Monday, February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Oscar Friedfertig. Devoted mother of Beatrice Rosenbaum and her husband Ralph of East Brunswick, NJ, and Arnold M. Friedfertig and his wife Barbara S. of Newton. Loving grandmother of Joel P. Rosenbaum, Devon J. Friedfertig, and Sophia A. Friedfertig. Graveside Services at Wellwood Cemetery, 1400 Wellwood Ave., West Babylon, NY, on Tuesday, February 5, at 1:30pm. Memorial observance at the home of Arnold and Barbara Friedfertig, on Sunday, 2-8pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the . Eva-Bubbe was deeply loved by her family, and all whom she touched. Always smiling and worrying about everyone but herself. A survivor of the Holocaust, she was a great lover of America, and the American Dream. "Whomever said 'God Bless America' knew what they were talking about." Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She will be forever missed, and her memory cherished. Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 5, 2019
