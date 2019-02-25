GLASBERG, Evan David Of Andover, MA, formerly of Needham, and Sharon, MA, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Sylvia Glasberg; dear son of Myron and Ina Glasberg; devoted father of Marley Glasberg, Jacob Glasberg, Zakary Glasberg, and Andre Sasso; loving brother of Rhonda Weiner and her husband Jeffrey, and Mark Glasberg and his wife Emily; cherished uncle of Lindsay, Joshua, Harrison, Jackie, Hana, Rachel, Samuel, and Abigail. Evan is also survived by his adoring cousins and aunts. Evan leaves his former spouse Linda Glasberg. Evan was newly retired and invested in real estate in the Boston area. He had formerly assumed the role of Chief Financial Officer at Nitsch Engineering. Prior to that, Evan was CFO at architectural firm ADD Inc. for 30 years, where he worked alongside his esteemed colleagues and dear friends. He obtained his Masters of Business Administration, focused in Business Administration and Management from Northeastern University. Services will be held at Temple Beth Shalom, 670 Highland Avenue in Needham, MA, Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at 9:45 am. Interment to follow at Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham Street, in Sharon, MA. Memorial Observance will be at Temple Beth Shalom until 4 pm, and 7-9 pm, continuing Thursday, 1-4 pm & 7-9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evan's memory may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284, www.dana-farber.org/gift Donations may also be made to Best Buddies International, to help enhance lives of those with intellectual and development disabilities: Best Buddies International, 529 Main St., Suite 202, Boston, MA 02129, www.bestbuddies.org/donate-to-best-buddies Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary