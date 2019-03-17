|
BUGLI, Evelina L. (Sacilotto) Of Stoneham, formerly of Wakefield, March 17. Beloved wife of the late Albert R. Bugli. Loving mother of Stephen A. Bugli & his wife Paula of North Reading, and the late Paul R. Bugli and his surviving wife Kathryn of Newburyport. She was the sister of the late Reno Sacilotto. She is also survived by her four grandchildren: Christopher & wife Amanda, Jonathan & wife Lydia, Eric, and Gregory; as well as three great-grandchildren: William, Olivia, & Benjamin. Funeral from the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, on Thursday, at 9am, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Florence Church, 47 Butler Ave., Wakefield, at 10am. Visitation for relatives and friends at the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-8pm. Interment, Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Jimmy Fund, c/o Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2019