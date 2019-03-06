BARTOSIAK, Evelyn Amelia (Mossman) Age 92 of Quincy, formerly of Gilford, NH, South Boston and Cambridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family, early Tuesday morning, March 5, 2019.



Born in Boston, she was a daughter of the late St. Clair Mossman, and Rose M. (Drury). Evelyn worked in the Boston Police Department for 25 years. Upon retiring she spent time with family and volunteering at the Kennedy Center in Squantum. Along with Evelyn's love for helping children, Evelyn's second love was for her pets. Brutus and Mr. Ralphe' were the best dressed and the best fed faithful companions to her.



Evelyn was the beloved wife of the late Anthony M. Bartosiak. Loving mother of Michael A. Bartosiak and his wife Paula, and Mark P. Bartosiak and his wife Audrey, all of Quincy. Loving sister of the late John Mossman, Charles Mossman, Ethel Remis, Marion Alger, Florence Russell, Mildred Smith, Elizabeth Norton, and Lois Garvey. Loving aunt to many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and great-grandnieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday from 2-6 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Funeral Service will be celebrated on Monday at 11:30 AM in the Funeral Home and burial will follow in Westview Cemetery, Lexington.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Evelyn's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



