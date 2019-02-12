GREENWALD, F. Pearl Beloved Mother On Wednesday, January 30, 2019, F. Pearl Greenwald, loving mother of 5 children and 2 grandchildren, passed away at age 79. Pearl was born on December 16, 1939 in Ireland, and was educated in London. Determined Pearl came to the U.S. on her own in 1957, and was very proud to become a U.S. citizen. A true renaissance woman, Pearl was accomplished in her professional life. Pearl was proud to work at the legendary Anthony's Pier 4 in Boston, and reveled in sharing stories of the many celebrities she had met there. Poised and with a British accent, Pearl was a natural in sales. Pearl was selling microwave ovens before they were popular. Pearl later became successful selling and financing cars but the hours were long so Pearl reinvented herself, opening "As You Like It" cleaning services in Plymouth. In 2003, Pearl sold the business and relocated to Punta Gorda, Florida with the love of her life, John Falcone. Pearl was a skilled organist and interior decorator. Her many hobbies included horses, shopping, reading, shopping, crocheting, shopping, cooking, and all things related to the British Monarchy. Affectionately known to many as "Mother Pearl" she was a very genuine, generous, caring, loving, determined and self-sufficient person who will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have known her. With family in Canada, England, the U.S. and Australia, Pearl will be fondly remembered around the globe. She is survived by her five children Don Locke (Watertown), Steve Locke (and wife Janet of Dedham), Jeff Greenwald (Abington), Heidi Greenwald (and fiance Rob Olsson of Bridgewater), and Lou Greenwald (and wife Liliana of Salem, NH), and two grandchildren, Abigail and Madeline Greenwald (Salem, NH). A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 420 High St, Dedham on March 9th at 10am.



