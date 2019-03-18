|
KRAL, Ferdinand L. "Fred" Jr. Of Wellfleet, formerly of Canton, passed away March 11th in a tragic fire beside his wife of 53 years, Cathleen M. (Cronin). Father of Ferdinand L. Kral, III "Nando" and his wife Patricia of Whitman, Joseph Kral of Wellfleet and Cassandra C. Kral-Dillon and her husband Stephen of Canton. Grandfather of Cameron and Erin Kral of Whitman. Brother of Rita Mulcahy and her husband Donald of Plymouth. Fred and Cathleen loved spending time with family and friend and traveling the globe. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Friday, March 22nd, from 4-8 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Saturday morning, March 23rd, at 10 am. Burial private. Donations may be made in Ferdinand and Cathleen's memory to ww.whkhawks.org under WHK Hawks Donations. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 19, 2019