AUSTEN, Ferol Age 93, of Kennebunk, passed away peacefully on Monday morning, March 18, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, in Scarborough after a brief illness. She was born in Thompsonville, Connecticut on October 24, 1925, the daughter of Henry M. and Minerva (Dominique) Schonrock. Ferol worked for several years as a freelance writer. Some of her best work, entitled "Honeybee" was published in the Christian Science Monitor. Ferol was a lovely person, kind and always thinking of others. She was well liked by her friends and the staff at Huntington Common. Ferol loved animals, especially her cat, Oliver.



She was predeceased by her brother Keith H. Schonrock, and her dear friend, Christa M. Koenig. She is survived by her beloved cat, Oliver, two nephews and friends here and abroad.



There will be no Visiting Hours. A private Memorial Service will be held at sea.



Arrangements are in care of Bibber Memorial Chapel, 67 Summer Street, KENNEBUNK, ME 04043. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019