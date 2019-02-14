MASTROCOLA, Filippo Of Everett, on February 13, 2019. Born in Orsogna, Abruzzo, Italy. Beloved husband of the late Angela (Carulli). Father of Antonio and his wife Serafina and Aldo, all of Everett. Brother of the late Rocco, Nicola, Filomena Auriti, and Angela D'Angelo. Also survived by 2 grandchildren, Filippo and his wife Marguerite, and Angela. Also five great-grandchildren, AJ, Alexander, Corey, Abby, and Colin. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, Tuesday, February 19, at 9:30 a.m. Funeral Mass in the St. Anthony Churc,. Everett at 10:30 a.m. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Visiting Hours will be Monday from 4-8 p.m. with complimentary valet parking. In lieu of flowers, donations in Filippo's memory may be made to 2019 Mass General Emergency Response Team, www.crowdrise.com/o/en/campaign/mgh-emergency-response-team/filippomastrocola



Entombment will be in the Holy Cross Mausoleum in Malden. Filippo was a founding and still active member of the Sons of Orsogna Club of Everett. He also served in the Italian Army, and was a prisoner of war, held in Greece. Filippo was a very resourceful person and lived by the motto that, "We made the trains run without coal." RoccoCarrHendersonFH/DN Customer Logo 877-71-ROCCO



www.roccofuneralhomes.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary