FORDE, Finbar Aiden Age 56, passed away in his East Walpole, Massachusetts home, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Born in Galway, Ireland on December 1, 1962, Finbar was the son of Myles and Philomena (Blade) Forde. He was raised and educated in Ireland before immigrating to the United States of America in 1988. In his youth, he was an accomplished hurler. As a contractor, Finbar owned and operated F.A.F. Construction for the past 15 years. Finbar was the beloved husband of Lisa G. Bachynski, loving stepfather of Ian T. Halbert and his wife, Jamie Burgoyne, of Framingham and Corinne L. Halbert and her husband, Scott Miller, of Chicago, Illinois, cherished grandfather of Nicholas (Nico) Garza Halbert, devoted son of Philomena (Blade) Forde of Ireland and the late Myles Forde, brother of Mary Dolan of Ireland, Michael Forde of Brockton, Myles Forde of Ireland, Declan Forde of Franklin, Philomena Redican of Ireland, Della Grogan of Ireland, Sylvester Forde of Ireland, Adrian Forde of Ireland, Fergal Forde of England, Isadore Forde of Ireland, Colette Forde of Ireland, Cormac Forde of Ireland, Patrick Forde of Ireland, and Ciaran Forde of Dedham. He is survived by many nieces and nephews and predeceased by the late Jack A. Bigglesworth, his faithful Jack Russell companion. Finbar was a one-of a-kind generous, light-hearted person and was always so full of life. He was passionate about hard work, golf, and giving back, particularly to children, older people, and dogs. Through his talent and generosity, he touched and improved the quality of so many people's lives. Finbar was the master at turning his creative visions for homes into a reality. He had so many devoted clients that typically started with one project and turned into transforming entire neighborhoods. What was so compelling about Finbar was his open, frank, straightforward approach to life. What you saw was what you got. He was fiercely loyal to his family and friends, and he never wavered from maintaining the highest levels of integrity he held himself to. So many times, at what should have been the end of a long day, he wanted to push on and finish a project. Finbar will be sorely missed by all who knew him and loved him so dearly. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to gather for Fin's Life Celebration on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4 to 6 PM, in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common Street, WALPOLE. Interment will be private at the request of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the . Delaney Funeral Home www.delaneyfuneral.com Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary