|
|
DiGIOVINE, Fiore D. Of Waltham. May 6, 2019. Father of Donna J. DiGiovine (Fred Baumert), Daniel J. DiGiovine, David M. DiGiovine, all of Westford, Dana G. DiGiovine of Waltham, Diane L. Giannini (Philip) of Tyngsborough; grandfather of Anthony, Samantha, Domenic and Damien; brother-in-law of Florence DiGiovine (late Salvatore) Waltham and Mary DiGiovine (late Anthony) of Watertown; former husband of the late Eva Alessandri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Fiore's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, May 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Charitable Foundation Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019