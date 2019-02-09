NADEAU, Florence D.(Lallier) Of Saugus, age 99, February 7th. Loving wife of the late Omer Nadeau for 45 years until his death. Beloved mother of Roland Nadeau & his wife Suzanne of Keene, NH, Diane Lord & her husband Robert of Melrose, Gerald Nadeau & his wife Susan of Falmouth. Cherished grandmother of Joseph Nadeau & his wife Stacy of NC, Timothy Nadeau & his wife Anne of NH, Brian Nadeau & his wife Gretchen of NH, Joshua Nadeau of NH, Michele Saelens & her husband David of MD, Nicole Bluette & her husband Michael of Saugus, Kristen Lord of Saugus, Michael Nadeau & his wife Kristine of NC, Melissa Moreira & her husband Steven of Billerica, Kimberly Nadeau of Tewksbury. Blessed great-grandmother of Justin, McKenzie, Jack, Deven, Nicholas, Kyle, Christopher, Megan, Braidon, Emilie, Lindsey, Aubrey, Katelyn, Emma, Tyler, Haylee, Lilianna, Ava, Kylie, Michael, Landon, & Riley. Dear sister of Theresa Emond of RI. Predeceased by 9 brothers & sisters. Her deep faith sustained her. She was a long time member of both, Blessed Sacrament & St. Margaret's Parish in Saugus, for over 70 years, and was former member of the Ladies' Soldality. She loved attending the Saugus Senior Center, where she volunteered for various activities. She also loved living in Saugus, where she maintained and lived alone in her home until 2 months prior to her death. She was an inspiration to her entire family. Relatives & friends are invited to attend a Visitation in the Bisbee-Porcella Funeral Home, 549 Lincoln Ave., SAUGUS, on Tuesday at 9:15 a.m., followed by a Funeral Mass in St. Margaret's Church, 431 Lincoln Ave., Saugus at 10:30 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery, Saugus. For directions & condolences BisbeePorcella.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary