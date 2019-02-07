Boston Globe Obituaries
Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel
10 Vinnin Street
Salem, MA 01970
(781) 581-2300
Graveside service
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery
Buxton Road
Danvers, MA
JACOBS, Florence H. of Peabody, entered into rest on Thursday February 7, 2019 at the age of 93. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert S. Jacobs. She is survived by two sons: Paul Jacobs and his wife Janine, and Stephen Jacobs. Cherished grandmother of Russell Jacobs, Margot Jacobs, David Jacobs, James Gunther, and Sasha Gunther. Dear daughter of the late David and Sarah Levine. Born in Boston, Florence grew up in Swampscott, MA, graduated from Lynn High School, and raised her family in Peabody, MA. She was a Legal Secretary. She was a dedicated member of Temple Beth Shalom of Peabody, and volunteered for many years as the Temple Music Director. She cherished her time spent with family, friends. A graveside funeral service for Florence will be held on Sunday February 10, 2019 at 12:30 PM at Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery, Buxton Road, Danvers, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to the Brooksby Village Benevolent Care Fund, 300 Brooksby Village Dr. Peabody, MA 01960. The staff at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin Street, Salem, MA 01970 had the honor of caring for Florence. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, please visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com. Stanetsky-Hymanson Chapel 10 Vinnin St., Salem, MA 01970 781-581-2300
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 8, 2019
