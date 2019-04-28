BARRASSO, Florence J. (Pelosi) Of Rowley, formerly of Medford, April 26th. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas R. Barrasso. Devoted mother of Nancy T. Pagels and her husband Robert of Rowley, Nicholas R. Barrasso, Jr. and his wife Susan of Hudson, FL, and Armand Barrasso and his wife Lynne of North Andover. Loving grandmother of Kerry A. Sabatino and her husband Felix of Reading, Amanda M. DeFeo and her husband Andrew of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Nicholas M. Barrasso and his wife Marlana of Arlington. Loving great-grandmother of Gabriella E. Sabatino, Giuliana R. Sabatino and Theodore Nicholas DeFeo. Dear sister of Dr. Robert Pelosi and the late Angelo Pelosi, Jennie Puccio, Mary Celestino, Theresa Ventre, Ugo Pelosi, Anthony Pelosi, Julia Grant, and Alexander Pelosi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, May 1st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florence's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit:



www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Medford-Woburn-Wilmington Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary