Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE BARRASSO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE J. (PELOSI) BARRASSO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE J. (PELOSI) BARRASSO Obituary
BARRASSO, Florence J. (Pelosi) Of Rowley, formerly of Medford, April 26th. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas R. Barrasso. Devoted mother of Nancy T. Pagels and her husband Robert of Rowley, Nicholas R. Barrasso, Jr. and his wife Susan of Hudson, FL, and Armand Barrasso and his wife Lynne of North Andover. Loving grandmother of Kerry A. Sabatino and her husband Felix of Reading, Amanda M. DeFeo and her husband Andrew of Cortlandt Manor, NY, Nicholas M. Barrasso and his wife Marlana of Arlington. Loving great-grandmother of Gabriella E. Sabatino, Giuliana R. Sabatino and Theodore Nicholas DeFeo. Dear sister of Dr. Robert Pelosi and the late Angelo Pelosi, Jennie Puccio, Mary Celestino, Theresa Ventre, Ugo Pelosi, Anthony Pelosi, Julia Grant, and Alexander Pelosi. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Wednesday, May 1st, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central Street, Stoneham, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Tuesday 4-8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. In Lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Florence's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To leave a message of condolence visit:

www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now