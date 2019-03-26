COTE, Florence Jeannette Age 90, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24th. She is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle McCourt, Denise LaBarre, and Collette McHugh, two sons-in-law, Eugene LaBarre and Karl McHugh, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.



Florence was born on June 6, 1928, in Manchester, NH. A diligent student all her life, Florence was the first person in her family to graduate from college, Mount Saint Mary College, in 1949. Shortly after graduation, Florence married J.P. Maurice Cote, to whom she was married for fifty years, until Maurice's death in 2001. Florence and Maurice raised their daughters in Manchester and were active members of their community throughout their lives. Florence was also a first grade teacher in Manchester Public Schools for twenty years. Florence spent her later years with her daughters and their families in Clinton and Jamaica Plain, MA.



Florence loved nothing more than being with family. Whether she was playing the spoons at one of her famous Christmas parties, or holding one of her great-grandchildren in her arms, Florence was always happiest when she saw her family all together.



Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 31st, from 3:00 to 6:00 at Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, with a Funeral Mass on April 1st, at 9:00 at St. Ann's Parish in Dorchester. Interment will follow at Mount Cavalry Cemetery in Manchester, NH.