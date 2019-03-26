Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
44 Perkins Street
Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
(617) 522-2500
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE COTE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE JEANNETTE COTE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE JEANNETTE COTE Obituary
COTE, Florence Jeannette Age 90, passed away surrounded by family on Sunday, March 24th. She is survived by three loving daughters, Michelle McCourt, Denise LaBarre, and Collette McHugh, two sons-in-law, Eugene LaBarre and Karl McHugh, thirteen grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She will also be dearly missed by many other relatives and friends.

Florence was born on June 6, 1928, in Manchester, NH. A diligent student all her life, Florence was the first person in her family to graduate from college, Mount Saint Mary College, in 1949. Shortly after graduation, Florence married J.P. Maurice Cote, to whom she was married for fifty years, until Maurice's death in 2001. Florence and Maurice raised their daughters in Manchester and were active members of their community throughout their lives. Florence was also a first grade teacher in Manchester Public Schools for twenty years. Florence spent her later years with her daughters and their families in Clinton and Jamaica Plain, MA.

Florence loved nothing more than being with family. Whether she was playing the spoons at one of her famous Christmas parties, or holding one of her great-grandchildren in her arms, Florence was always happiest when she saw her family all together.

Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours on Sunday, March 31st, from 3:00 to 6:00 at Mann and Rodgers Funeral Home, 44 Perkins St., JAMAICA PLAIN, with a Funeral Mass on April 1st, at 9:00 at St. Ann's Parish in Dorchester. Interment will follow at Mount Cavalry Cemetery in Manchester, NH. [email protected]
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Mann & Rodgers Funeral Home
Download Now