FLORENCE M. (CLEMENTE) BERNARDINELLI

BERNARDINELLI, Florence M. (Clemente) Of Wakefield, April 19. Beloved wife of the late William Bernardinelli. Devoted mother of William Bernardinelli, Jr. and his wife Debra, and Michael Bernardinelli and his wife Susan, all of Wakefield. Loving grandmother of William Bernardinelli, III and and his wife Casandra, Krystina and Nico Bernardinelli, Ryan O'Rourke, Michael Bernardinelli, Jr., and Alexandra and Jesse Bernardinelli. Dear sister of Elizabeth Rossini, Vincent DiClemente and his wife Jerri, and the late Lena Prisco. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Thursday, April 25, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Francis Of Assisi Church, 441 Fellsway West, Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Wednesday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Florence's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. To leave a message of condolence visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2019
