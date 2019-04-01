|
CHIRICHIELLO, Florence M. (Devanna) In Somerville, longtime Everett resident, passed away on March 31st, 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late Vito Chirichiello. Devoted mother of John Chirichiello of FL and Fr. Richard Chirichiello of PA. Dear sister of Leonard Devanna of FL and the late Mary Pepin. Cherished grandmother of Dawn Vezina and Kathi Chirichiello. Great-grandmother of Erin, Michele and John. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church, 489 Broadway, Everett on Friday, April 5th at 10am. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's name may be made to: Little Sisters of the Poor 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. JF Ward Funeral Home 617-387-3367
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019