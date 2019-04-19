Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Spadafora Funeral Home
865 Main Street
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 324-8680
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE ANGELO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE T. (ADINOLFI) ANGELO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

FLORENCE T. (ADINOLFI) ANGELO Obituary
ANGELO, Florence T. (Adinolfi) Of Lynnfield & Falmouth, formerly of Malden & East Boston, April 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, at age 92. Devoted wife of the late Anthony J. Angelo. Daughter of the late Nicolo & Josephine (Flammia) Adinolfi of Grottaminarda, Italy. Beloved mother of Robert Angelo & his wife Marilou of West Newbury, Donna & Susan Angelo both of Lynnfield, & the late Richard Angelo. Mother-in-law of Cheryl Angelo-Guarracino. Sister of Rocco Adinolfi & his wife Mercine, Thomas Adinolfi & his late wife Isabelle, Mary Hallisey & her husband William & the late Prisco Adinolfi & late wife Josephine, Joseph Adinolfi & his surviving wife Francesca, Anthony Adinolfi & his surviving wife Sandra. She is survived by the devoted Angelo family among whom were her best friends, Nicholas Angelo & his wife Beatrice, Joseph Angelo & his wife Dorothy, John Angelo & his wife Carol, Gloria Teta, Rosemary Clausen, Dorothy Grasso, & the late George & Yolanda Angelo, & the late Louis Angelo & his surviving wife Marie. Cherished grandmother of Corissa (Angelo) Reynolds & her husband Brian, Kara (Logue) DeSimone & her husband Stephen & Nicholas Angelo, & great-grandmother of Angelo & Domenic DeSimone & Dylan & Eva Reynolds. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, April 24th at 8:45am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 4-7pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to, Rich Angelo Athletic Scholarship Fund, 14 Longbow Circle, Lynnfield, MA 01940. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now