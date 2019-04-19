ANGELO, Florence T. (Adinolfi) Of Lynnfield & Falmouth, formerly of Malden & East Boston, April 17, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family, at age 92. Devoted wife of the late Anthony J. Angelo. Daughter of the late Nicolo & Josephine (Flammia) Adinolfi of Grottaminarda, Italy. Beloved mother of Robert Angelo & his wife Marilou of West Newbury, Donna & Susan Angelo both of Lynnfield, & the late Richard Angelo. Mother-in-law of Cheryl Angelo-Guarracino. Sister of Rocco Adinolfi & his wife Mercine, Thomas Adinolfi & his late wife Isabelle, Mary Hallisey & her husband William & the late Prisco Adinolfi & late wife Josephine, Joseph Adinolfi & his surviving wife Francesca, Anthony Adinolfi & his surviving wife Sandra. She is survived by the devoted Angelo family among whom were her best friends, Nicholas Angelo & his wife Beatrice, Joseph Angelo & his wife Dorothy, John Angelo & his wife Carol, Gloria Teta, Rosemary Clausen, Dorothy Grasso, & the late George & Yolanda Angelo, & the late Louis Angelo & his surviving wife Marie. Cherished grandmother of Corissa (Angelo) Reynolds & her husband Brian, Kara (Logue) DeSimone & her husband Stephen & Nicholas Angelo, & great-grandmother of Angelo & Domenic DeSimone & Dylan & Eva Reynolds. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral from the A. J. Spadafora Funeral Home, 865 Main St., MALDEN, on Wednesday, April 24th at 8:45am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 758 Salem St., Lynnfield at 10:00am. Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday 4-7pm. Interment will be in Puritan Lawn Cemetery, Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to, Rich Angelo Athletic Scholarship Fund, 14 Longbow Circle, Lynnfield, MA 01940. For directions & guestbook www.spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680 Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary