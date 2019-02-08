Boston Globe Obituaries
Norton Funeral Home, Inc.
53 Beech St. Corner of Union Ave.
Framingham, MA 01702
508-875-7871
For more information about
FLORENCE BARTON
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Prayer Service
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:15 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center
97 Bethany Road
Framingham, MA
SISTER FLORENCE T. "SISTER NATALINA" BARTON CSJ

BARTON, SISTER FLORENCE T. CSJ (Sister Natalina) In her 74th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Tuesday, February 5, 2019. Devoted daughter of the late William H. and Ellen T. (Hennessey) Barton and loving sister of the late William E., Helen J. Cahill, Henry J., John F., Albert J., Frederick, Arthur, and Joseph Barton. Survived her cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and her Sisters in the Congregation. Formerly missioned as a staff member at St. Aidan Parish, Brookline; St. Francis DeSales Parish, Roxbury; Sacred Heart Parish, Roslindale; and St. Joseph Manor, Dorchester. Sister Florence also served as a keypunch operator at Boston College, Chestnut Hill; receptionist at Bethany Hospital, Framingham; and Sacred Heart Parish, Malden; as well as Parish Minister at St. Joseph Parish, Lynn and St. Gabriel Parish, Brighton; and in the Development Office at Mount St. Joseph Academy, Brighton. Visiting Hours at Holy Spirit Chapel, Bethany Health Care Center, 97 Bethany Road, Framingham, Monday, February 11, 2019, 9:15 to 10:15 a.m. Prayer Service at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass and Prayers of Final Commendation at Bethany at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow at St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements by Norton Funeral Home, FRAMINGHAM, MA. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sisters of Saint Joseph, c/o Mission Advancement, 637 Cambridge St., Brighton, MA 02135 Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
