DiDONATO, Florenzo Of Arlington, on May 3rd. Brother of Louis, Orlando, Anthony, John, the late Frank DiDonato and his late sister, Ann Marie Werner. Uncle of Lori McDonald, Karen DeVincent, Margaret DeStefano, John Werner, James Werner, Gail Dorian and Rebecca Merzon. Also survived by many loving family members and cousins. Funeral from the DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Mass. Ave., ARLINGTON on Thursday at 9 am, with a Funeral Mass at 10 am in St. Eulalia Church, Winchester. Burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to visit in the Funeral Home on Wednesday from 4-7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Florenzo to a . Please visit devitofh.com to view and online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 6, 2019