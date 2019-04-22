Boston Globe Obituaries
FARGO, Foster M. Jr. Age 76, of Lincoln, died suddenly and unexpectedly due to a cardiovascular event on April 14, 2019. Beloved husband for 52 years of Senator Susan Cooley Fargo (Ret.). Devoted father of Amanda Reed Fargo of Lincoln and proud grandfather of Brady Foster Fargo (who changed his middle name to honor Foster) also of Lincoln. Brother of Seddon Reed Savage and her husband William Carl Cooley (his wife's brother) of Concord, NH. Brother-in-law of Marcia Cooley Blevins of McMinnville, Oregon. Also survived by many cousins, nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Foster's life will be held on Saturday, May 11th, at 11am at the First Parish, 14 Bedford Road, Lincoln. A private burial will be held at Lincoln Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Trustees of Reservations, Planned Parenthood of Massachusetts, or the First Parish of Lincoln. For his full obituary and online guestbook, please visit DeeFuneralHome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 28, 2019
