BORRELLI, Fran M. Of Needham, died on Tuesday, March 12th. Born in Needham, she was a lifelong resident. She attended Needham schools, and was a graduate of Needham High School in 1938. Miss Borrelli was the daughter of the late Philomena (Cirignano) and Antonio Borrelli. She loved flowers and enjoyed the arts including music, theater, the opera, and she enjoyed reading. She was employed for several years at Sun Life. She was a member of the Friends of the Needham Public Library, the Needham Garden Club, the Historical Society, and the Needham Community Council, where she was the recipient of the Leslie B. Cutler Community Service Award. Fran leaves her sister, Maryanne E. Palladino, her brothers, Joseph A. Borrelli and his wife Florence, and Paul D. Borrelli. She was also the sister of the late Samuel, Patrick, Michael, Damon, and Caroline. She is survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held in the Eaton Funeral Home, 1351 Highland Ave., NEEDHAM, on Friday, March 15th, from 4-7 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held in St. Joseph Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, on Saturday, at 11:30 am. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Needham. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monastery of the Precious Blood, 166 State Street, Portland, ME 04101, or St. Joseph's Church 1382 Highland Ave, Needham, MA 02492. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Francesca, please visit eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019